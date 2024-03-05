After state-run lender State Bank of India (SBI) moved the Supreme Court over electoral bonds data sharing, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the bank executives should be punished for 'kam chori' (truancy), adding that it is an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who works "20 hours all 365 days 9 years 10 months". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, SBI moved the top court seeking an extension of the deadline till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the apex court had directed the bank to furnish the details to the Election Commission of India by March 6.

Raut, in his social media post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), wrote: "Yeh kya ho raha hai. SBI Chairman and Directors should be punished for insulting our PM Modiji. Modiji has changed India now it's Digital India! And SBI asked Supreme Court time of 4 months to submit details of Electoral Bond."

"How dare they insult our dear PM Modiji who has been working 20 hrs all 365 days 9 years 10 months! And these Kam Chor want 4 months? Send them all to Jail. Aaram Haram hai!" he added.

In an application filed before the Supreme Court, the SBI contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The plea submitted that due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, "decoding" the electoral bonds and matching donors to the donations made would be a complex process.

In a landmark judgement that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on February 15 annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed that the SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

(With PTI inputs)

