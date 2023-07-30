'Insulting Mahatma Gandhi…': Devendra Fadnavis on right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide’s controversial remark1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis condemns right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.
Day after the police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district filed a case against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for making certain objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that such statements against the Father of the Nation are inappropriate and will not be tolerated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×