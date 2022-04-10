Interest-rate surge ripples through economy, from homes to car loans

The higher rate would add a couple of hundred dollars to her monthly payment, which she hopes to keep around $1,200. Before rates took off, she was looking at homes priced up to $230,000. Now, she is looking for listings closer to $180,000. That mostly leaves condos, which are smaller than the house she was hoping for, or homes with longer commutes to the school where she teaches.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}