Interview: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, among BJP's wealthiest candidates, takes pride in cleaning Telangana school toilets
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, a US-returnee entrepreneur and BJP candidate in Telangana, discusses his political journey from BRS to Congress and now BJP. He emphasises BJP's vision for India's growth and the importance of Chevella in contributing to the country's development as an IT and financial hub.
With family assets worth ₹ 4,568 crore, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is the richest of all 525 candidates in the fray from 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana. He is also the wealthiest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across the country.