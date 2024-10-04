‘Intrusion & unacceptable,’ writes Mallikarjun Kharge to RS chairman over entry of CPWD, Tata officials into his chamber

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over CPWD, CISF and Tata Projects officers entering his room in Parliament without prior intimation to him.

In the letter, shot on October 3, Kharge has demanded to know who authorised the entry into his Parliament chamber calling it an extraordinary development and a blatant violation of rules and his privileges both as a Member of Parliament (MP) and as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

“I find this intrusion highly disrespectful and completely unacceptable. | demand to know under whose authority and instructions they entered my Chamber without permission. This may be taken seriously,” Kharge said in the letter.

Kharge said that he trusts that measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents which undermine the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition do not happen in future again.

“If at all such entry is required, my permission must be sought and must take place with somebody from my office present. I look forward to your prompt response on this matter,” he said.

Youth of Haryana will teach BJP a lesson In another development, Kharge hit out at PM Modi-led Union government over ‘unemployment.’

The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM Modi’s lofty claims on jobs are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures, Kharge said.

“Youth of Haryana who are forced to seek jobs in these conflict zones will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, tomorrow,” he said in a post on X.