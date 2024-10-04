‘Intrusion & unacceptable,’ writes Mallikarjun Kharge to RS chairman over entry of CPWD, Tata officials into his chamber

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge condemned the unauthorized entry of officials into his chamber, labeling it unacceptable. He seeks to ensure such incidents do not recur and insists on prior permission for future access.

Updated4 Oct 2024, 01:31 PM IST
‘Intrusion & unacceptable,’ writes Mallikarjun Kharge to RS chairman over entry of CPWD, Tata officials into his chamber
‘Intrusion & unacceptable,’ writes Mallikarjun Kharge to RS chairman over entry of CPWD, Tata officials into his chamber(ANI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over CPWD, CISF and Tata Projects officers entering his room in Parliament without prior intimation to him.

In the letter, shot on October 3, Kharge has demanded to know who authorised the entry into his Parliament chamber calling it an extraordinary development and a blatant violation of rules and his privileges both as a Member of Parliament (MP) and as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

 

“I find this intrusion highly disrespectful and completely unacceptable. | demand to know under whose authority and instructions they entered my Chamber without permission. This may be taken seriously,” Kharge said in the letter.

Kharge said that he trusts that measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents which undermine the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition do not happen in future again.

“If at all such entry is required, my permission must be sought and must take place with somebody from my office present. I look forward to your prompt response on this matter,” he said.

Youth of Haryana will teach BJP a lesson

In another development, Kharge hit out at PM Modi-led Union government over ‘unemployment.’

The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM Modi’s lofty claims on jobs are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures, Kharge said.

“Youth of Haryana who are forced to seek jobs in these conflict zones will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, tomorrow,” he said in a post on X.

Haryana is voting for 90 seats in a single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8. While the rulingBhartiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Congress party are key parties in the fray, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),Jannayak Janata Party(JJP), andIndian National Lok Dal(INLD) — have also stakes in these elections.

      Popular in Politics

