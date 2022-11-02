Investors lose taste for pricey Chinese liquor as Xi renews ‘common prosperity’

As of this summer, foreign investors held about 7.4% of Moutai’s shares, according to Wind data. But after Mr. Xi started espousing his vision to remake China’s economy during the party congress, international investors pulled the equivalent of $1.8 billion from the stock, taking their ownership down to 6.4% by the end of October. That made up the bulk of the more than $2 billion in foreign outflows from Moutai last month.