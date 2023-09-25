‘Invite journos for tea’: Maharashtra BJP chief's message to party workers sparks outrage1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP chief urges party workers to invite journalists for a ‘cup of tea’ to influence their work.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has gone viral after urging party workers to invite journalists for a ‘cup of tea’ in order to influence their work. The instructions were purportedly given during an address in Ahmednagar with audio clips emerging recently. As Opposition leaders fumed, the BJP leader had issued a issued a clarification insisting that he merely wanted party workers to treat scribes wirh respect.