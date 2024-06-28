Iran election pits engagement with West against more confrontation

Voter turnout will also signal whether Iranians are getting fed up with their system of governance.

Iran's presidential election on Friday will decide not only who leads a country increasingly antagonistic to the West but also help shape succession plans for the next supreme leader and indicate whether Iranians are giving up on their system of Islamic governance.

The election pits a reformist candidate leading in the polls, Masoud Pezeshkian, who favors re-engaging with the West, against several hard-liners who want to deepen Iran’s relationships with Russia and China, fortify its alliance of anti-Israel militias and forge ahead with its nuclear program. There is no clear favorite, and there would be a runoff between the two top vote-getters if no one wins a majority.

The election was sparked by the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month. Raisi, a hard-line cleric serving his first term, was viewed as a contender to succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is 85 years old and in poor health. Though no one outside a small circle in Iran is privy to succession talks, Iran analysts said Raisi's death removed a safe choice.

The ballot will be an informal referendum on the Iranian regime, two years after protests calling for its downfall rocked the streets and were put down violently. Raisi was elected in 2021 in the first Iranian presidential ballot in which fewer than 50% of voters participated, and polls show turnout could be even lower this time.

Still, many Iranians are unconvinced that it is worth voting for the narrow list of candidates Khamenei allows. Andia, a 37-year-old Tehran resident who joined the 2022 protests, said she wouldn’t vote because a popular moderate, Ali Larijani, was banned from participating.

"This election won't make any difference to me," she said.

Most polls suggest the campaign is dominated by three candidates: Pezeshkian, who favors resuming nuclear talks with Washington and other world powers to lift international sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program; hard-liner Saeed Jalili, a Khamenei adviser who is opposed to compromise on Iran’s nuclear program and any relaxation of the regime’s compulsory veil for women; and the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, known as a pragmatic conservative seeking a limited re-engagement with the West.

On Wednesday, Pezeshkian was leading with 33.1%, followed by Jalili at 28.8% and Ghalibaf with 19.1%, according to a poll published by the Iranian Students Polling Agency, which is affiliated with a research center close to the government.

The election is happening at a critical time for Iran. It is under heightened international scrutiny over its nuclear program, which it says is peaceful, and its military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine. It nearly went to war with Israel in April, when the two countries attacked each other on their soil for the first time.

And it is dealing with lingering frustrations among young people over the crippled economy and restrictions on freedom, which broke into the open in 2022 in mass protests after the death of a woman in police custody following her arrest for not wearing a proper headscarf.

Polls will close Friday, but the final results might not be released until Sunday. If no candidate gets more than 50%, the two lead contenders will compete in a second round on July 5.

Under the theocratic system established by founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the 1979 revolution, the president has much less power than the supreme leader, the de facto head of state who must be a senior cleric. The supreme leader has a final say on the country's most critical matters, from political and social changes to its nuclear program.

The president can, however, steer the nation into a hawkish or flexible direction, and the presidency is seen as a steppingstone to becoming supreme leader; Khamenei was Iran’s president in the 1980s.

Analysts view Ghalibaf as the favored choice of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the paramilitary force that defends against anything that threatens the country’s system of governance.

Ghalibaf, himself a retired IRGC commander, was involved in violent crackdowns on Iranian university students in 1999 and 2003. Since then, his positions moderated, and he even called for limited changes and argued against excessive crackdowns during the 2022 protests. In foreign policy, he backed the 2015 nuclear deal before rejecting it after Iran's economy failed to improve.

By contrast, Jalili represents a faction known as “super revolutionaries," a group that seeks a return to the firebrand spirit of the regime’s early days. Jalili has slammed the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it favored countries “that have the greatest hostility toward the Iranian people."

Ghalibaf has shown “total dedication for the Islamic system but it is channeled in a pragmatic way," said Mostafa Pakzad, an independent Iranian geopolitical analyst.

Pezeshkian, the only reformist among five approved conservatives, has suggested Iran was responsible for its economic woes—later citing mismanagement and international sanctions tied to its nuclear program. "We are to blame," he told state television on Monday.

Pezeshkian was allowed to run to ensure citizens disgruntled with the regime would turn up at the polls, Iran analysts said. Khamenei is concerned that most Iranians have simply stopped voting for his narrow list of candidates—and the resulting loss of legitimacy.

“Khamenei and the core nucleus recognize a need for more competitive elections," said Sina Toossi, an Iran expert at the Center for International Policy, a Washington think tank.

In a town hall meeting with reformist Pezeshkian, young Iranians said they had little hope for change.

“Your generation reached the conclusion it didn’t have a common language with the government and did a revolution," one woman said in an exchange broadcast on state TV. “Our generation is reaching this level."

Write to Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

