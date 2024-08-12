Iran emerges as the most aggressive foreign threat to US election
Dustin Volz , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
SummaryA hack of the Trump campaign has led some to accuse Tehran just weeks after US officials believed Russia posed a bigger threat.
WASHINGTON—In July, U.S. intelligence officials gave a rare briefing to media reporters on foreign threats to the election and warned, as they have in previous cycles, that Russia was the “pre-eminent threat" to the November vote.
