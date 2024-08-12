Iran emerges as the most aggressive foreign threat to US election

In an election season already rocked by an assassination attempt against Trump and President Biden’s late decision not to seek re-election, Iran has added to the list of surprises by becoming the most active and serious foreign adversary trying to disrupt the contest. In addition to the cyber-enabled election influence operations, Iran was connected to another plot to assassinate Trump, according to federal prosecutors and other officials. U.S. officials have also previously renewed security protection of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo—and other officials—because of fears Iran could try to kill him following his role in the assassination of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani.