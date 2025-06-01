Iran Says It’s Not After Nuclear Bombs as It Rejects IAEA Report

(Bloomberg) -- Iran criticized a new report by the UN nuclear watchdog accusing it of nuclear violations, claiming the agency is motivated by politics and reiterating it isn’t seeking atomic weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report released Saturday that Iran has significantly expanded its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium over the past three months, enough to fuel about 10 nuclear bombs. It also said Tehran failed to report nuclear material and activities at three undeclared locations, concluding it couldn’t “provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected the agency’s findings in a detailed letter on Sunday, saying they were based on “fabricated data provided by the Zionist regime” and describing them as “unsubstantiated allegations” intended for “political exploitation against Iran.”

“Iran is neither pursuing nuclear weapons nor does it possess any undeclared nuclear materials or activities,” Gharibabadi said. “So long as a country’s nuclear activities are under the IAEA’s monitoring, there is no cause for concern.”

Following the report, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Saturday, urging him to “reflect the realities.” Araghchi also warned that Tehran would “respond appropriately to any improper actions by European parties.”

The UN’s board of governors are set to meet later this month, where the report could serve as the basis for a resolution accusing Iran of breaching its nuclear obligations.

The dispute comes as Oman-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington continue in hopes of reaching a new agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.

Araghchi said his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, made a brief stop in Tehran on Saturday to deliver a US proposal, though he didn’t provide details. Last month, US President Donald Trump said his administration had sent Iran a proposal on its nuclear program, warning that “something bad” would happen if Tehran hesitated to accept it, without offering specifics.

--With assistance from Jonathan Tirone.

