Iraqi PM to visit Washington, meet President Trump on August 20: White House

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 03:56 PM IST ANI

  • Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit the U.S. on August 20 where he will have parleys with President Trump on the issues of ISIS and Covid-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON : Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Washington on August 20, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq to the White House on August 20, 2020," the White House said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the statement, the visit will take place in a critical time for both nations as they continue the cooperation on ensuring the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House added that Washington and Baghdad would look to boost the bilateral ties in various spheres, including security, energy, health care, and economic cooperation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

