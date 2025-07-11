‘Irresponsible & regrettable’ MEA hits back at Mann over PM Modi trip jibe: ‘Doesn’t behove a state authority’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has disapproved of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, describing his comments as ‘irresponsible and regrettable’ that do not 'behove the state authority

Without naming Mann, MEA said the government of India dissociates itself from the ‘unwarranted’ comments made by a ‘high state authority’ that undermined India's ties with friendly countries.

Mann had criticised the prime minister's just-concluded five-nation tour of Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia.

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove a state authority," he said, responding to media queries on Mann's remarks.

"The government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India's ties with friendly countries," Jaiswal said.

Punjab CM's potshots at Modi Mann, addressing a media briefing, took potshots at Modi, alleging that he does not stay in a "country with 140 crore people", but tours "countries where the population is 10,000".

"Pradhan Mantri ji has gone to Ghana? Has he come back from Ghana? Will he come back today? He will be welcomed upon his return in the country.

"Do not know which countries Magneshia, Galveshia, Tarveshia he has been visiting. (But) he is not staying in the country where 140 crore people live. The countries which he is visiting have a population of 10,000. And he got the biggest award there. Over here, 10,000 people gather to watch the JCB machine (earth moving machine)," he said.

"JCB chal rahi hai, JCB oye," said Mann as he referred to the large crowd which a JCB machine attracts when it is in operation.

"He has not held a single press conference in 11 years," he further said while taking pot shots at the prime minister.

Mann was addressing the media after chairing a cabinet meeting in Punjab on July 11.

(With PTI inputs)