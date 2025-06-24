Subscribe

Is Arvind Kejriwal going to Rajya Sabha? Here's what AAP chief really thinks

Amid speculations about his potential bid for the Rajya Sabha, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal clarifies his stance at a press conference. With AAP's recent electoral shifts, who will fill the vacant seat left by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora? Read on for insights.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published24 Jun 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal address a Press Conference at AAP Office, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal address a Press Conference at AAP Office, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won two of the three Assembly bypolls it contested on July 19. In the results announced on Monday, AAP won Ludhuiana West seat of Punjab and Visavadar seat of Gujarat.

In Ludhiana West, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,676 votes after the 14th. Arora's win in the assembly election leaves a Rajya Sabha seat vacant. And thus the question doing the rounds in AAP political circles would be who will the party sent to the Upper House of Parliament to replace Arora.

Will it be party chief Arvind Kejriwal, his foremr deputy CM Manish Sisodia, or a leader from Punjab?

Kejriwal was asked this question during a press conference that he addressed after bypoll results on Monday. And here is what the former Delhi CM said:"Kejriwal nahin ja raha (Kejriwal is not going to the Rajya Sabha) though you (the media) have sent me there several times already."

Buzz over Kejriwal entering Parliament

Last time specualtion about three time former CM Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha bid were sparked in February when AAP fielded Arora from Ludhiana West seat. This seat fell vacant last month after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi in an accidental firing while cleaning his pistol.

The AAP had then denied the reports. “Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha...As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are absolutely wrong. Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told news agency ANI.

Arora, a businessman, was elected to theRajya Sabhain 2022 from Punjab. His tenure is set to end in 2028. Now that he will be an MLA, Arora will have to resign from the Parliament leaving the seat vacant.

Kejriwal contested against Modi in 2014

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the February 5 assembly election in Delhi bagging 48 seats. The AAP, which won the last two elections, won just 22 seats. The defeat meant AAP is only in power in Punjab. Kejriwal is not member of any house as of now after his recent defeat in Delhi Assembly Election.

Remember Kejriwal had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election against Narendra Modi from Varanasi in 2014. The AAP has 11 Rajya Sabha members, including Arora, presently. It has one Lok Sabha member too.

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal is currently not seeking a Rajya Sabha seat despite media speculation.
  • Sanjeev Arora's recent win leaves a Rajya Sabha seat vacant, prompting questions about AAP's next move.
  • AAP's recent electoral performance raises questions about its future strategy and leadership roles.
 
