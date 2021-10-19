Is Brexit hurting the UK economy? Trade data flashes a warning

Dig deeper into the data, economists say, and Brexit-related difficulties become clearer. The value of U.K. goods exported to the EU in the first eight months of the year was 13% lower than in the corresponding period in 2019. Exports to non-EU countries were only 11% lower. Imports from the EU were 20% lower. Imports from the rest of the world were 1% higher. These data exclude trade in precious metals such as gold, which can skew the picture of U.K. trade because of London’s role as a hub for metals trading.

