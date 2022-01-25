Is Railways on track to draw private capital?

For example, the Delhi-2 cluster had an indicative project cost of ₹2,329 crore. This cluster had 12 routes, with to and fro connections between Delhi and Barauni, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kathgodam, Pune and Udaipur. The operating period was 35 years. The private player would invest in the rolling stock (engine and wagons) and would have the freedom to price both train and non-train services, and it would pay a certain revenue share to the Railways. However, the financial bidding stage saw only two bidders, the government-owned IRCTC and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. The tender process was put on hold.