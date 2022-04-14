Is Shanghai’s Covid-19 disaster China’s future?

For now, China’s outbreak appears to have only reached truly dangerous levels in Shanghai and the northern province of Jilin. But the days of “zero Covid"—so successful at preventing deaths and economic damage early in the pandemic—are now clearly numbered. Omicron is too contagious and the economic cost of containing it is unsustainable. If the Chinese government doesn’t use its remaining time to aggressively vaccinate and boost its vulnerable with the best protection available, build up intensive-care capacity, and motivate the populace to protect itself by articulating a clear intention to eventually move toward living with the virus, many more situations like Shanghai and Hong Kong might become inevitable.