Is Sharad Pawar setting stage for Ajit Pawar joining him? NCP chief says ‘no conflict, no split in party’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at reconciliation with nephew Ajit Pawar, denies party split. Speculation of Ajit rejoining NCP.
In a major statement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that ‘there is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in NCP’ hinted that things might be mending between him and his nephew.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message