Business News/ Politics / News/  Is Sharad Pawar setting stage for Ajit Pawar joining him? NCP chief says ‘no conflict, no split in party’

Is Sharad Pawar setting stage for Ajit Pawar joining him? NCP chief says ‘no conflict, no split in party’

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at reconciliation with nephew Ajit Pawar, denies party split. Speculation of Ajit rejoining NCP.

According to leaders from both factions, attempts are being made by Ajit and his colleagues to convince Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led NDA

In a major statement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that ‘there is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in NCP’ hinted that things might be mending between him and his nephew.

This particular statement hold significance as it comes only a day after his daughter and party's working president Supriya Sule said Ajit Pawar is just a senior leader and MLA of the party.

She told reporters on Thursday, “Now, he (Ajit Pawar) has taken a stand that is against the party, and we have given a complaint to the assembly speaker and are awaiting his response."

Commenting on Sule ‘party split’ comment, senior Pawar clarified, "Yes, there is no question about it." "How can anybody say that there is a split in NCP?

“How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today. Yes, some leaders took a different stance but this can't be called a split. They can do so in a democracy"

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on July 2.

However, there are speculation that Ajit Pawar might be willing to join Sharad Pawar's party again. With the Ajit Pawar group still using Sharad Pawar’s picture on some of its billboards, it is clear that the faction is not confident of winning elections without the support of Sharad Pawar.

The secret meeting between senior Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Earlier this month, a "secret" meeting between senior Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a Pune businessman's residence caused a stir in political circles. Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil was also present.

The rendezvous took place in Koregaon Park, with Sharad Pawar arriving at 1 pm and leaving at 5 pm. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was purportedly seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm.

Ajit Pawar later confirmed his presence and cited that he interacted with Sharad Pawar but said that it was a private meeting.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
