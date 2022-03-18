Is the dollar in danger?

As Ben Franklin might tell today’s U.S. leaders, “You have the reserve currency status, if you can keep it." What to do? The Federal Reserve should solidify the dollar by raising interest rates pronto. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen needs to shout “a strong dollar is in our national interest" from the mountain tops. Ending fiscal deficits would also help by creating a bidding war for outstanding Treasurys. U.S. companies need to update complacent supply chains. If products like medications and iPhones come only from China, that’s a problem. Because of this, the Biden administration should quit the union-loving “Buy American" pitch we heard in his State of the Union address, which echoes Donald Trump’s “America first." Apple can’t assemble iPhones in union-heavy Michigan. America’s strength comes from buying goods and services from our allies in lower horizontal layers like Vietnam, South Africa and countries in Eastern Europe. Don’t mess with that.

