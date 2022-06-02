Is the Fed finally in control? Markets think so—at their peril

The post-2008 period belies this notion, as does the current bout of inflation. In the eurozone, where fiscal stimulus was much tamer, inflation came in this week at a record 8.1%. U.S. rate policy can’t have a big impact on global phenomena fueled by pandemic and war-related shortages—save perhaps through a savage tightening to 1980s levels. Inflation could as easily fall from here as jump again. Either way, the Fed could matter little. Nor will it have much say over the longer-term impacts of bringing supply chains onshore and transitioning to green-energy production.