Is the latest plastic ban working? The data isn’t available

India generated 3.47 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019-20, according to CPCB. The problem ultimately boils down to states taking concerted efforts to mitigate this form of pollution. CPCB data shows Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat generated the most of the plastic waste, and on a per capita basis, Delhi, Telangana and Gujarat fared the worst. This is despite the fact that most states have tried to institute some form of plastic bans since the turn of the millennium. As per the CPCB report, 25 states and union territories had declared complete bans on plastic carry bags by 2019-20 and five had banned those with less than 50 micron thickness. However, a half-spirited nationwide ban has come into play only because state-level bans have met with limited success till date. Lobbying by the industry, lack of manufacturing capabilities to switch to alternatives, and poor public awareness have crimped the attempts to consign plastic to history.