Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Role, organisation and strength of Iran's elite force explained
With an estimated strength of 125,000 personnel, the IRGC- believed to be behind the drone attack on Israel - is today considered one of the most powerful paramilitary organisations in the Middle East.
Iran launched hundreds of aerial drones and missiles at Israel, on Saturday night, in what is being called first direct clash between the two enemy nations engaged in a shadow war for years. Until now, Iran had been involved in the war through its proxies.
