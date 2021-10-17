Islamic State bombing kills at least 65 people in southern Afghanistan

“When the Taliban took over the country, I thought we would be rid of war but now I think the situation may get even worse in the future," said Navid, a resident of Kandahar city who didn’t want his surname to be used. “The harsh truth, which we all have to accept, is that there is no peace in Afghanistan. We will never be able to live peacefully, neither under the previous government nor the current Islamic Emirate," he added.