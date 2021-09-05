Islamic State kills at least 12 police in Iraq amid resurgence fears

Though Islamic State attacks in Kirkuk province are commonplace, this was the largest and bloodiest so far this year. The group has switched to ambushes and hit-and-run attacks against government outposts and patrols since it was defeated in 2017, raising concerns that it is attempting to expand its influence. The group also claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack carried out by its Afghanistan affiliate at Kabul on Aug. 26 that killed nearly 200 people at the height of the Western airlift effort there.