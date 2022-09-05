Islamic State turns to NFTs to spread terror message4 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 07:07 PM IST
National-security analysts see potentially dangerous platform for recruiting and funding
WASHINGTON : A simple digital card praising Islamist militants for an attack on a Taliban position in Afghanistan last month is the first known nonfungible token created and disseminated by a terrorist sympathizer, according to former senior U.S. intelligence officials.