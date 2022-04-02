Israel grapples with rare wave of non-Jewish refugees from Ukraine

Five days later Ms. Shaked changed course after she was condemned from centrist and left-wing members of her own government. The issue has similarly divided the country largely along political lines, according to polls, with left-wing Israelis supporting a more open policy to absorbing non-Jewish refugees. The revised policy keeps the non-Jewish refugee quota at 5,000 but allows an uncapped number of Ukrainians with family in Israel to stay until the hostilities cease. It also requires Ukrainians to apply for approval from Israel before being allowed to board a plane to Tel Aviv.