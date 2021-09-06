Israel launches manhunt after Palestinian militants escape from prison

The escape, just hours before Israel begins to celebrate the Jewish New Year, could be an early test for the stability of Mr. Bennett’s government, assembled from eight parties spanning both leftist and hard-line right-wing factions in addition to an Arab party. The coalition has worked steadily to brush aside conflicting view points over the Palestinian issue and the community’s claims to their own state—particularly in the wake of an 11-day round of fighting in May. Instead, coalition members have tried to focus on containing a Covid-19 outbreak and reviving economic growth after a series of lockdowns.