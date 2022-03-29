This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Naftali Bennett was scheduled to visit India from April 3-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.
The visit of Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett to India which was scheduled from 3 April to 5 April has been postponed today after the Israeli PM tested positive for Covid-19. The information was given by the Embassy of Israel in India
Earlier Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to his media adviser.
Both the leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow in November last year. They also had a telephonic conversation on August 16, 2021.
The MEA earlier said in a statement,"The visit by Bennett would be his first to India in his capacity as Prime Minister. This visit would take place on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India's Independence." India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.
Since then, the two countries have continued to deepen their strategic partnership, with a focus on innovation and research, read the statement.
"The visit by the Prime Minister of Israel is expected to further strengthen our excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including agriculture, water, trade, education and science and technology," the statement added.
