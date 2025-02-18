Israel to Start New Ceasefire Talks With Aim of Disarming Hamas

Israel will start negotiations on a second phase of the ceasefire with Hamas as early as this week, aiming for the complete dismantling of the Palestinian group in Gaza.

Discussions to extend the initial six-week truce and secure the rest of the hostages held by Hamas will start in coming days, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar told reporters on Tuesday. Should the next stage of talks prove constructive, the current ceasefire framework may be extended when it expires in early March, he said.

Israel and Hamas agreed to pause hostilities in January after months of on-off talks overseen by the US and brokered by Qatar and Egypt. US President Donald Trump has leaned on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the truce open ended, while supporting his ally’s right to go back to fighting should Hamas stop the release of hostages.

Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and many other countries, has agreed to free about a third of the remaining hostages taken during the October 2023 attacks that triggered the war. That is being done in stages, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the group has threatened to cancel what remains of the staggered agreement over what it says are Israeli violations of the deal.

Israel’s security cabinet has a stated war goal of removing Hamas as a governing and military force in Gaza. Hamas said Monday it’s ready to cede power in the war-ravaged territory, though hasn’t shown any willingness to lay down weapons.

“Israel is committed to our goal to ensure the release of all our hostages,” Sa’ar said. “We are also committed to all the objectives of the war that were decided by the security cabinet.”

Netanyahu’s government fears Hamas wants to replicate the role of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which retained its arsenal while building political alliances that held much sway in decision making at the expense of the state. Israel launched a cross-border offensive last year against that group, which like Hamas is backed by Iran.

“Hamas pushed for the adoption of the Hezbollah model in Gaza,” Sa’ar said. “According to this plan, Hamas will transfer civil rule to the Palestinian Authority or other group but will continue to be the dominant military force in the Gaza Strip and continue its war against Israel. Of course it is totally unacceptable.”

The Palestinian Authority controls parts of the West Bank and has stated a willingness to play a role in postwar Gaza, which Israel opposes. Trump has suggested moving Gazans out of the territory during an indefinite reconstructiuon period, a proposal strongly opposed across the Arab world.

“Frankly, we don’t care who will lead them,” Sa’ar said of the Gazan people. “For us what’s most important is what will be the policy. And if the policy will not be connected to terrorism and incitement, anyone can be a good option.”

