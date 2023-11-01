India-Israel relations: The evolution from Morarji Desai's Janata Dal to Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party
Israel-Hamas War: India's support for Israel has evolved over the years, from initially opposing the creation of an Israeli state to establishing diplomatic ties in 1992. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the relationship has grown further, with India becoming Israel's largest arms buyer.
Israel-Hamas War: On 7 October, when Hamas fighters from Gaza attacked Israel, in a surprise multi-pronged attack, killing at least 1,400 people, Indian's Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi was one of the first to have tweeted solidarity and condolences to Israel. Narendra Modi condemned the “terrorist attacks" and said India “stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour".