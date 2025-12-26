Israelis divided over how to investigate failures leading to Oct 7

Israel has launched 20 independent commissions of inquiry. They include investigations into the failings around the Yom Kippur war in 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack, and the 1982 Sabra and Shatila massacre, in which Israel was determined to have indirect responsibility for allowing Christian militia forces to kill Palestinians, during the First Lebanon War. Such commissions are led by a sitting judge, composed of leading experts, and are independent from the government. They have quasi-judicial powers, such as power of subpoena, and the ability to force witnesses to testify.