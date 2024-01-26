Israel’s war with Hamas has no end in sight
Marcus Walker , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST
SummaryThe stakes for both sides are such that even if a cease-fire halts the current round of fighting in Gaza, the struggle between Israel and Hamas will continue.
Israel’s conflict with Hamas is set to be a long one—with both sides struggling to accomplish their fundamental aims and no clear path to any kind of enduring peace. -
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less