New Delhi: At least 10 satellites are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of citizens, a government statement on Operation Sindoor said on Wednesday.

Operation Sindoor was India's calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack. It was carried out in the early hours of 7 May, against nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, and completed the mission in just 23 minutes.

The satellites monitored about 7,000 km of coastline and the northern frontier, highlighting the importance of drone and satellite technology in a military conflict, according to the statement.

"All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets," the statement said.

The statement also highlighted that domestically manufactured weapons had played a significant and decisive role in the conflict. Indigenous systems such as the Akash missile, which demonstrated a "stellar performance", were used during the conflict, alongside battle-tested air defence systems such as Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-Level Air Defence guns).

There was also evidence of hostile enemy weapons neutralised by Indian air defence systems. Pieces of weapons such as China-made PL-15 missiles, Turkiye-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW", along with other long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones were found, the statement said.

India's target for defence exports is ₹50,000 crore by 2029, up from a record figure of about ₹24,000 crore in FY25, the statement said. India's domestic manufacturing as well as research and development in the drone sector have aided the integration of drone warfare into India's military doctrine, the statement said, attributing the rise in drone making to production-linked incentives for drones and drone components.

Strategic reforms, private sector involvement, and robust R&D have led to the development of advanced military platforms like the Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Light Specialist Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Akash Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar, 3D Tactical Control Radar, and Software Defined Radio (SDR), according to the statement.

Further, naval assets like destroyers, indigenous aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, corvettes, fast patrol vessels, fast attack craft, and offshore patrol vessels, too, have been developed.

"India’s Air Defence Systems, combining assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the Air Force, performed with exceptional synergy. These systems created an impenetrable wall, foiling multiple attempts by Pakistan to retaliate," the statement said. "The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force brought all these elements together, providing the net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare," it said.

In response to the US offer to mediate on Kashmir, India firmly reiterated that the only issue to be addressed is the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. India made it clear that no dialogue is possible unless Pakistan takes concrete action against cross-border terrorism, another government statement issued late evening on Wednesday said.

Rejecting any third-party mediation, India asserted that Kashmir is a sovereign and bilateral matter. New Delhi unequivocally stated that any future act of terror will be treated as an act of war, underscoring its firm resolve to defend its sovereignty, the statement added.