Isro satellites ensured safety, security of citizens; no Indian assets lost in Op Sindoor: Govt
SummaryThe satellites monitored about 7,000 km of coastline and the northern frontier, highlighting the importance of drone and satellite technology in a military conflict
New Delhi: At least 10 satellites are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of citizens, a government statement on Operation Sindoor said on Wednesday.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more