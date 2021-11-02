IT dept attaches properties worth ₹1,000 crore allegedly belonging to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- Following these raids, Ajit Pawar had called these raids ‘politically motivated’
Income Tax Department today has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth ₹1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI.
According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai.
Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies.
Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated".
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam, the probe agency said on Thursday.
According to the ED, the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.
Kadam is the cousin of Pawar and also director of the Daund Sugar factory which was raided earlier by ED.
