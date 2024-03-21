Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said that the party has not been able to use the money in its bank accounts for publicity ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2022.

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Thursday said that the grand old party could not use ₹285 crore in its bank accounts because of the freezing by Income Tax authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maken, who is also the treasurer of the party, said that the party has received a notice by Income Tax Department for the reassessment of taxes for FY 1994-95.

"Efforts are being made to weaken Congress financially. This is not just an attack on accounts of the Congress party by the PM Narendra Modi government but also an attack on Indian democracy. The election date has come and we are not able to use ₹285 crore lying in our bank," Maken said addressing a press conference in New Delhi on March 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before Maken, Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and former Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also addressed the media accusing PM Modi of making efforts to systematically cripple the Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"I informed you last week that after seven years, the Income Tax Department has frozen our bank accounts regarding a case of 2017-18. Now, we have received a notice about Sitaram Kesari ji's time in 1994-95. I am sure more bank accounts will be frozen now," Maken said flashing a copy of the notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Motilal Vora and Sitaram Kesri have been treasurers of the Congress party.

On February 16, Maken said Congress's bank accounts were frozen. Later, the tax tribunal said there was no restriction on the party's accounts. “What kind of democracy is this?" Maken asked, adding that the party needs the money for publicity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He questioned the timing of the notices less than month before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections. “We have three things to say. Every political party is exempted from income tax. But why is only the Congress being targeted," Maken asked.

On March 8, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismissed the Congress' plea seeking a stay on the Income-Tax department's proceedings against its bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

