Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to visit India 2-3 March
Both sides will take stock of the progress on key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology
New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday and will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×