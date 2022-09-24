It’s a mistake to shrug off Putin’s threats6 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:07 AM IST
As we saw before World War I, it’s easy to become complacent as trouble builds into catastrophe
Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine must be received soberly, if for no other reason than that leaders occasionally do what they say they’ll do. There are reasons beyond that. He has lost hardware, soldiers, ground and face. He is cornered and escalating, increasing the odds of mistake and miscalculation.