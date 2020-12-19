J&K DDC polls: Final phase of voting in 28 constituencies underway

Amid freezing weather conditions, polling for the eighth and final phase of the District Development Council ( DDC ) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Saturday.

In the eighth phase of the DDC polls today, polling is being held in 28 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting is also being held for 285 Panch and 84 Sarpanch vacant posts.

Against the 13 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division going to the polls, there are 83 candidates in the fray, including 31 women.

In the Jammu division, there are 85 candidates in the fray for the 15 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 15 women.

"Over 6.30 lakh electors, including 3,03,275 female voters are going to elect their representatives in the 28 DDC constituencies," the officials said.

There are 1,703 polling stations -- 1,028 in the Kashmir division and 675 in the Jammu division, they added.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said that all the requisite arrangements for phase 8 elections are in place including manpower, election material and security arrangements in all poll going areas.

Sharma also said that the voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 2 pm. The counting of votes shall be done on 22 December, along with the rest of the DDC constituencies, according to the schedule notified by the Election Authority.





