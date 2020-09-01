Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >J-K issues new classification of districts for implementing lockdown from today
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visits Civil Secretariat, in Srinagar,

J-K issues new classification of districts for implementing lockdown from today

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST ANI

  • J-K issues new classification of districts - red, orange and green categories- for the purpose of implementing the lockdown
  • All districts of Kashmir province except Bandipora are in the Red category

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued new COVID-19 classification of districts in the Union Territory into red, orange and green categories for the purpose of implementing the lockdown, with effect from September 1.

According to the order issued by the State Executive Committee, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, all districts of Kashmir province except Bandipora are in the Red category. The only district from Jammu province which comes in the Red category is Ramban.

Kathua, Samba, Bandipora, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu are in the Orange category, while Doda and Kishtwar are in Green, according to the new classification.

The order was shared from the handle of the Srinagar district administration.

The activities which will be allowed in the respective categories of districts will be issued by the SEC later, and the classification will also be reviewed periodically.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

