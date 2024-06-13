National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah raised concerns amid terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, calling for dialogues with our neighbour, Pakistan. He said, "We still have problems with our neighbour. These problems will not be solved by military action…Unless we talk to our neighbours, we cannot solve it."

Abdullah's statement came in the wake of three terror attacks in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the last four days. The first attack took place in Reasi, where around nine to ten pilgrims were killed. The second is the Kathua terror attack. The third attack was the encounter in Doda between terrorists and security forces, that led to injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO).

While speaking about these attacks, Abdullah said, "The terrorists are coming through borders, and they will continue coming." He raised concerns over the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, saying, "We need to come out of these situations... We have a major Yatra coming (Amarnath Yatra). Any small incident that might take place will be blown up in the rest of the country."

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan not wearing bangles’: Farooq Abdullah’s reminder as Rajnath Singh says ’PoK will be merged with India’

Abdullah also referred to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. "No military action can solve anything. Look at Ukraine and Russia. People thought it would be over within two weeks, but it's the second year now, and the war continues..." he said.

ALSO READ: Terrorists attack Army post in Doda in third incident in 3 days

He said Kashmiris are not responsible for these things. "We have never favoured these things...," he told news agency ANI.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks that India will focus on resolving issues along its borders, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said "dialogue" is the only way forward, news agency PTI reported.

After taking charge of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the second term, Jaishankar said on Tuesday that efforts will be made to address cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan as it cannot be the "policy of a good neighbour."

Reacting to this, Abdullah said, "The foreign minister himself said yesterday that with China, we have to have a dialogue, and for the first time, he also mentioned Pakistan. I hope they continue and find a solution to it."

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did J&K police, paramilitary forces hold flag march in Reasi? Watch

Abdullah told ANI in an interview, "The government in Pakistan, I think they want to have a peaceful atmosphere with us. Let's open the door to them." He also pitched for "reviving" the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Abdullah said on Tuesday that though the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir was good, terrorism was still alive as the border with Pakistan remains permeable. "The security (scenario) is good. Terrorism is there. Our border is permeable and there cannot be control everywhere," Abdullah was quoted by PTI as saying.

"I regret that innocent pilgrims, unarmed people, were attacked. We all, the people of the state, should condemn it and pray that god sends the people who did this to hell," he added.

Farooq Abdullah had earlier sparked a row when he had said, "...They (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us."

J&K BJP chief slams Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday for advocating dialogue with Pakistan and asked "what type of talks will be held with an enemy nation which has destroyed Jammu and Kashmir through its sponsored terrorism".

"Abdullah should stop advocating for Pakistan, which had bled Jammu and Kashmir and brought destruction to the region by training, arming and pushing terrorists into this side to kill innocent citizens. Instead of condemning Pakistan, showing it the mirror and exposing its black face to the world, he is advocating dialogue which is highly regrettable," Raina was quoted by PTI as saying.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!