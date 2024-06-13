J-K terror attacks spark row as Farooq Abdullah says problems with Pakistan won't be solved by military action but...
J-K terror attacks: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said no military action can solve anything. He said “dialogue” is the only way forward. A BJP hit out at Abdullah over this statement.
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah raised concerns amid terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, calling for dialogues with our neighbour, Pakistan. He said, "We still have problems with our neighbour. These problems will not be solved by military action…Unless we talk to our neighbours, we cannot solve it."