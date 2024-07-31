Amid row over the cast remark, BJP leader Anurag Thakur shared a video on X and captioned it as “Jaati kaise pooch li, Akhilesh ji?”

BJP Leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav while sharing an old video of Yadav. In the video shared by Thakur, Akhilesh Yadav could be heard asking a mediaperson his caste. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thakur shared the video on X social media platform and captioned it as “Jaati kaise pooch li, Akhilesh ji? [How did you ask about my caste Akhilesh ji?]"

The BJP leader shared the video in response to Akhilesh Yadav's reaction on Thakur's caste remark in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Yadav said the question on caste is not a new one and that there are days when the chief minister's house was washed with Gangajal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...Once I went to a temple, there were some elements of the society who didn't want me to perform havan and puja...I will never forget that day when CM's house was cleaned with Gangajal...," Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

He added, “Later I went to a temple in Kannauj...after I went there, the temple was washed. Can you image that now you want to go to Moon, talks of digital India are being done...Amritkaal, Viksit Bharat and now they wash [places] with Gangajal... can the BJP ask the caste of any Congress leader or any other person?.…"

Anurag Thakur on Tuesday entered into a heated argument with Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Lower House of the parliament. Over Thakur's remark, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Hamirpur MP, saying you can insult me every day but keep in mind that the caste census will be passed here (Lok Sabha) one day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit and the backwards, is abused. I will happily accept these abuses...Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want an apology from him," Rahul Gandhi added.

(With inputs from agency)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!