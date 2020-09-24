Jagan Reddy urges Amit Shah to release grants pending for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release the grants pending for Andhra Pradesh as early as possible in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants include -- 14th FC Local Body Grants of ₹2,253.52 crores which are pending for release to the state, Polavaram project reimbursement of ₹4,006.43 crores which the Government of Andhra Pradesh has already incurred, the development assistance to backward districts due of ₹700 crores, revenue deficit grant for 2014-15 due of ₹138.39 crors and balance approved by CAG of ₹18,830.87 crores, PDS rice subsidy due from 2013-14 to 2016-17 (4 years) of ₹1600 crores, Capital City Development Grant balance due of ₹1000 crores and MGNREGS amount pending amount of ₹3740.53 crores.

The Chief Minister has requested to transfer salt lands to the state government for distribution of house sites to weaker sections and dovetailing the same with the sanction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He further requested to release sanction orders for land resurveys and modernisation of land surveys and funds.

Reddy also urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to reimburse the expenditure of ₹4006.43 crores already incurred by the state government.

He further asked to authorise NABARD to raise credit for ₹18,000 crores required for the project activities in the current financial year. He has also asked the central government to approve the revised project cost and authorise NABARD to provide a direct line of credit as a revolving fund with the PPA.

The Chief Minister further requested Union Minister Shekhawat to release funds upfront in tune with National Projects Funding rules, to reduce the burden on the precarious finances of the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via