Jagan Reddy urges Amit Shah to release grants pending for Andhra Pradesh

The grants include -- 14th FC Local Body Grants of ₹2,253.52 crores which are pending for release to the state, Polavaram project reimbursement of ₹4,006.43 crores which the Government of Andhra Pradesh has already incurred, the development assistance to backward districts due of ₹700 crores, revenue deficit grant for 2014-15 due of ₹138.39 crors and balance approved by CAG of ₹18,830.87 crores, PDS rice subsidy due from 2013-14 to 2016-17 (4 years) of ₹1600 crores, Capital City Development Grant balance due of ₹1000 crores and MGNREGS amount pending amount of ₹3740.53 crores.