Jagdeep Dhankar schools Derek O’Brien amid Vinesh Phogat disqualification uproar: ‘monetising it is disrepecting her’

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Published8 Aug 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Vice President of India and chairman of the Upper House in Parliament Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)
Vice President of India and chairman of the Upper House in Parliament Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)

Tensions between the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Opposition parties flared again on Thursday. Jagdeep Dhankhar walked out of the House following intense confrontations with TMC leaders and other Opposition MPs who were denied the opportunity to discuss Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Trouble started as Chairman Dhankhar refused to discuss Phogat disqualification issue, which led to an angry exchange between the Chair and TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge cited that the issue is important and not related to any particular individual. He wanted to know "who is behind" the disqualification. However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise it and went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour listings.

Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien stood up to raise his point, but could not be heard because of uproar in the House.

To this Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying "You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door".

As uproar continued, Opposition parties staged a walkout.

"They (Opposition) think they are all wise. They think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding. The entire nation is in pain because of our girl. Entire nation is feeling the pain from the President to the Prime Minister to myself and many more. Everyone is sharing that situation, but to... politicize it is the greatest disrespect to that girl. That girl has a long way to go," Dhankhar said.

 

Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House saying he was not in a position to remain in the House for the time being.

Leader of the House and BJP president J P Nadda also condemned the behaviour of Opposition members towards the Chair and also accused the Congress party of politicising the Phogat disqualification issue.

 

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:41 PM IST
