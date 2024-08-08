Jagdeep Dhankar schools Derek O’Brien amid Vinesh Phogat disqualification uproar: ‘monetising it is disrepecting her’

Tensions between the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Opposition parties flared again on Thursday. Jagdeep Dhankhar walked out of the House following intense confrontations with TMC leaders and other Opposition MPs who were denied the opportunity to discuss Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Trouble started as Chairman Dhankhar refused to discuss Phogat disqualification issue, which led to an angry exchange between the Chair and TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge cited that the issue is important and not related to any particular individual. He wanted to know "who is behind" the disqualification. However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise it and went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour listings.

Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien stood up to raise his point, but could not be heard because of uproar in the House.

To this Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying "You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door".

As uproar continued, Opposition parties staged a walkout.

"They (Opposition) think they are all wise. They think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding. The entire nation is in pain because of our girl. Entire nation is feeling the pain from the President to the Prime Minister to myself and many more. Everyone is sharing that situation, but to... politicize it is the greatest disrespect to that girl. That girl has a long way to go," Dhankhar said.

#WATCH | Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says,"...They (Opposition) think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding...The entire nation is in pain…

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stopped presiding over the House for a brief while and left the House saying that he did not "get the support he should have received."



He said, "Making this sacred House a centre of anarchy, attacking Indian democracy, tarnishing… pic.twitter.com/07iVVL0935 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House saying he was not in a position to remain in the House for the time being.