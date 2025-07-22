Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President. What's next? Who chairs Rajya Sabha now? When will India elect new V-P?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, opening the contest for his successor.

But before a new Vice President is elected, who will chair the proceedings in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament?

Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha will step in as the acting Chairperson of the Upper House of Parliament, as per the rules. Harivansh Narayan Singh is the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha at present. Harivansh will fulfil the role temporarily until the election of the next Vice President of India.

Article 91 of the Constitution The Vice President of India is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha chairperson is the Speaker.

When the office of the Vice President becomes vacant, the duties of the Rajya Sabha Chairman do not remain unfulfilled. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is constitutionally empowered to temporarily step in and perform the functions of the Chairman, as per Article 91 of the Constitution.

How is the Vice President Elected? Dhankhar's resignation means a new Vice President has to be elected.

Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974, govern the vice president's election process. According to the rules, a formal election must be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before September 19, 2025.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament, using a proportional representation system via single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

The electoral college currently has 788 MPs- 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission will announce the date of polls. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the probable names will likely be considered in the coming days.

Who will be the next Vice President? One of the past governors, as Dhankhar was of West Bengal before taking the vice president's office, or a seasoned organisational leader or one of the Union ministers – the BJP has a large pool of leaders to choose from for the position.

Dhankhar's resignation comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of electing its new national president, replacing JP Nadda. According to some reports, the saffron party may get a new president after August 15.

Dhankhar's predecessor was M Venkaiah Naidu, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president who was in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet when the party tapped him for the key constitutional position in 2017.

"We are still processing it. But I believe the party will choose someone who is a solid choice and is non-controversial," a BJP leader said, suggesting that a veteran party hand might be the preferred option, told news agency PTI.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, is also being seen as a probable as he has been serving in the position since 2020 and enjoys the government's trust.

What is the eligibility to become a V-P? A person contesting for the post of Vice President has to be a citizen of India, at least 35 years old, qualified to be elected to the Rajya Sabha and a registered voter anywhere in India. The person must not hold any office of profit under the Union or state government, except positions like President, Governor, or Minister.

Dhankhar's three-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, but his voluble commentary, often on contentious issues, sometimes left the government less than amused.

Vice President since August 2022 Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation followed a day of surprising developments in the Rajya Sabha for the government, as an opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma was submitted to him and he mentioned it in the House.

The development came as a jolt to the ruling alliance, which had sponsored a similar notice in the Lok Sabha and taken the opposition on board.

Dhankhar was the NDA's candidate in the election for the vice president, who is also the ex-officio Chair of the Rajya Sabha, in 2022.