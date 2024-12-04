Amid ongoing farmers' protests, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for immediate dialogue between the government and farmers, highlighting the distress in the agricultural community. He critiques the government's disconnect and stresses the importance of addressing farmers' grievances for national stability.

Farmers' Protest News: In the midst of ongoing farmers' protests, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to initiate immediate discussions with the cultivators, highlighting the increasing distress among the agricultural community. "This is a serious issue, and to take it lightly means that we are not being practical, and our policy-making is not on the right track", Dhankhar asserted.

Speaking during a session, Jagdeep Dhankhar directed a pointed question to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking whether previous promises made to farmers had been documented. The Vice President also questioned why the farmers' issues had not been addressed in the form of formal talks. "Honourable Agriculture Minister, did the previous Agriculture Ministers make any written promises? If so, what happened to them?" Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President raised concerns about the growing disconnect between the government and farmers, despite India's rising global stature. "India has never been at such a height in the world before. Our reputation in the world has never been as high. When this is happening, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? Why is the farmer stressed?," Dhankhar questioned.

Emphasising the significance of addressing farmers' grievances, Dhankhar warned that ignoring their concerns could have severe consequences for the nation. "No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tries the patience of a farmer," he cautioned.

Furthermore, Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his belief in dialogue as the only solution to conflict resolution. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a message to the world that solutions can only come through dialogue,"

The Vice-President also raised a critical question about the absence of meaningful talks with the agricultural community, asking, "Can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers...My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far."

Vice President Dhankhar continued by drawing a comparison to the historical legacy of Sardar Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Dhankhar urged, "You (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) are the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India," Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President also highlighted the failure of key agricultural institutions, such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), to improve the conditions of farmers. Despite the presence of these premier institutions, the situation of farmers remains unchanged. "There is a need for introspection because farmers are in trouble and suffering. If such institutes (like ICAR and its affiliates) were alive, and making contributions then this wouldn't be the situation...Such institutions are located in every nook and corner of the country, but the conditions of farmers are still the same," Dhankhar observed.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT), Dhankhar reiterated the importance of agriculture to India's future economic growth. He pointed out that while India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy, the country's development hinges on increasing the income of its citizens, particularly in rural areas. "India is going to become the world's third largest economy soon from the fifth now, but to get the status of a developed nation, every citizen's income will have to increase by eight times, the majority of which will come from rural areas," he noted.