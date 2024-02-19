'Jai Shri Ram' flag missing from Kamal Nath's residence amid 'BJP-switch' rumours
The political observers are interpreting it as a signal that the Kamal Nath is reconsidering his switch to the BJP
Kamal Nath is all over the political headlines from past few days with rumours around his switch to the BJP. Amid hectic developments around his decision, a flag of "Jai Shri Ram" is missing from the top of his Delhi residence. The political observers are interpreting it as a signal that the former CM of Madhya Pradesh is reconsidering his decision to join BJP.