'Jai Shri Ram' flag missing from Kamal Nath's residence amid 'BJP-switch' rumours

Kamal Nath is all over the political headlines from past few days with rumours around his switch to the BJP. Amid hectic developments around his decision, a flag of "Jai Shri Ram" is missing from the top of his Delhi residence. The political observers are interpreting it as a signal that the former CM of Madhya Pradesh is reconsidering his decision to join BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per news platform NDTV, a "Jai Shri Ram" flag was present at the top his residence till yesterday. Interestingly, the rumors of Kamal Nath leaving Congress to join BJP triggered when a BJP leader posted his picture and captioned it has “Jai Shri Ram."

In the past few years, Kamal Nath has taken a ‘Hindu’ shift in his politics and presented his opinions on religion even at the cost of his party line. He welcomed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and donated silver bricks for the construction. The former Madhya Pradesh CM also disagreed with the decision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary to not participate in the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Media is being misused’: Congress Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari spoke with Kamal Nath on Sunday and said that all the rumors are example of how media is being misused. "He (Nath) told me that all these things are just rumours, and that he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person... This is his own thoughts, he said this..." Jitu Patwari said.

“The rumours about Kamal Nath going to the BJP is an example of how media can be misused. This was a conspiracy made against Kamal Nath," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Kamal Nath is "unhappy" on how he was removed from the position of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and everyone blamed him for the defeat in state Assembly Elections 2023. His son Nakul Nath, who is the lone Congress MP from the state removed Congress from his X bio, igniting a storm on social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sources close to BJP revealed that the party is still considering the induction of Kamal Nath as the Congress leader is a accused of 1984 Sikh riots. Although the Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma welcomed Kamal Nath into the party, the high command is still calculating its fallout, the source added.

