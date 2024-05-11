CM Revanth Reddy says ‘country does not need BJP or PM Modi’

Voting for all 17 Telangana seats on May 13. CM Reddy says country doesn't need BJP or Modi, criticizes handling of Pulwama incident and internal security.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the country does not need PM Modi or the BJP as try to make everything political. He further added, ‘Classic examples would be - answering everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. Pulwama incident’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Reddy said while speaking to ANI, “...For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now. They answer everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. Pulwama incident is a classic example. They have failed."

“What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji attempted political benefit from the surgical strike after Pulwama incident. My question to him is - What are you doing? Why did Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, R&AW?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is your failure...Nobody knows to date if a surgical strike actually took place. So, internal security is Congress' responsibility. We are not ready to leave the country in just anyone's hands," he added.

PM Modi veiled attack at Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi Earlier, in a veiled dig at CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that people in the state have to take the burden of double 'R' tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since the time the Congress has come to power in Telangana, there has been discussion on double 'R' tax. One 'R' is for Telangana, and the other is for Delhi. Both of them together have made Hyderabad and Telangana into an ATM..."

PM Modi said that people in the city have to bear the burden of "razakar" tax as well.

"Here in Hyderabad, you have to take the burden of triple R tax. Here one R is for Razakars. How this Razakar tax functions is visible in Old Hyderabad. The supporter of Congress and BRS and Majlis MP who has been in power for a long time, has not even given basic facilities to people," PM Modi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

